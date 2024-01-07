Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof

Five young people are nursing their wounds after being involved in crash that ended with the car on the roof of a Pulaski home.
By Jordan James and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:27 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Five teenagers are recovering after they were in a crash that ended with a car on the roof of a home in Tennessee.

Investigators with the Pulaski Police Department say the car was traveling at a high-rate of speed Wednesday afternoon on South Rhodes Street. At some point, the vehicle hit a utility pole and eventually landed pressed up against a home, which was vacant at the time.

“It was devastating, if you’ve never seen anything like that,” neighbor Keith Smith told WSMV. “Just imagine a car on top of a house. It was just out of this world.”

Four of the five people inside the car had to be cut from it. All of them were taken to the hospital in various conditions but are expected to survive, according to police.

The accident knocked the power out across the community for several hours, prompting multiple agencies from across the region to respond.

Many in the community say that speeding has long been an issue, and they feared something like this would happen.

“What if a kid would have been in the street coming across the street riding their bicycle through here? It would have took them out. It would have took their life away,” Bobby Hayes said.

Pulaski Police claim they routinely patrol the area, given it’s less than a mile from their station.

As discussions surroundings solutions continue, neighbors hope this incident serves as a wake up to the community.

“I just hope that all the kids are fine,” Smith said. “I hope this is a learning tool for the folks that come through. Maybe they will put some speed bumps in or something.”

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”

Latest News

The collision and derailment caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (WCBS, MTA, X, NYC...
NTSB investigates NYC subway train derailment
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself in harm's way as he...
Search for motive in Iowa school shooting continues as victims remembered
A judge sentenced an ex-Colorado police officer to 14 months in jail for his role in the death...
Former Colorado police officer sentenced in Elijah McClain's death
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas