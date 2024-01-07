Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman dies days after hit-and-run pedestrian crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near North Stone Avenue and East Jacinto Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The TPD said the victim, a 56-year-old woman, died days later from her injuries. Her name will not be released until her family is notified.

The driver who hit the woman fled the scene but was arrested near Oracle and Prince a short time later.

The TPD said Juan Eduardo Basurto-Gaspar, 39, is facing charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious crash. Basurto-Gaspar, who bonded out after being booked, may face more serious charges now that the woman has died.

The TPD also said investigators found drugs on the woman and witnesses claimed Basurto-Gaspar was driving without any headlights.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house

Latest News

Road to Mount Lemmon closed to the public
A pedestrian walks along a snow-covered sidewalk, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Providence, R.I. A...
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
A man in Philadelphia was killed by a subway train towards the end of a fistfight.
Man dies after platform fistfight pushes him in front of subway train