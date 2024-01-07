Woman dies days after hit-and-run pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near North Stone Avenue and East Jacinto Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The TPD said the victim, a 56-year-old woman, died days later from her injuries. Her name will not be released until her family is notified.

The driver who hit the woman fled the scene but was arrested near Oracle and Prince a short time later.

The TPD said Juan Eduardo Basurto-Gaspar, 39, is facing charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious crash. Basurto-Gaspar, who bonded out after being booked, may face more serious charges now that the woman has died.

The TPD also said investigators found drugs on the woman and witnesses claimed Basurto-Gaspar was driving without any headlights.

