1 dead, 1 critically hurt after being hit by car while helping injured dog in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after they were hit by a car while trying to help an injured dog on the roadway on Sunday night, Paradise Valley police say.

The collision happened near Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard. Paradise Valley police say two people were trying to move a dog that was hurt from the roadway when they were hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and one person died. Police say drivers are on the scene and are cooperative. Lincoln Drive is closed in both directions between Tatum Boulevard and 46th Street. There is no estimated time of reopening. An investigation into the details of the crash is underway.

The collision happened near Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard. (Arizona's Family)

