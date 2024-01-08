Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

Copyright 2024 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden will visit church where Black worshippers were killed to lay out election stakes and perils of hate
(Source: Tucson News Now)
The Salvation Army Tucson collecting items for “caring kits” for shelter clients
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay
Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Killers of...
Lily Gladstone’s win at the Golden Globes makes history for indigenous women