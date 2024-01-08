Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Arizona Cardinals end season with 21-20 loss to Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plays against the Seattle Seahawks in the first...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plays against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a battle of the birds as the Arizona Cardinals faced the Seattle Seahawks for their final game of the season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Red Birds couldn’t keep up with the Seahawks and lost in their season finale, 21-20.

The Seahawks kicked off the game with a 33-yard field goal, gaining 3 points at the end of the first quarter. The Cardinals also immediately put points on the board with a 23-yard field goal from kicker Matt Prater. However, the Seahawks quickly gained a lead with a 19-yard touchdown, putting the score at 10-3. The Red Birds struggled to keep up with the Seahawks but kicked a field goal with two minutes left in the second quarter. The Seahawks also scored a field goal and solidified their lead, 13-6.

The Red Birds came back strong in the second half when James Conner rushed a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter, tying the score 13-13. This season, Conner topped 1000 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

Both teams struggled to score more points on the board throughout the third quarter. But the Cardinals were ready to fight in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kyler Murray passed to Trey McBride down the middle for an 8-yard touchdown, flying past the Seahawks 20-13. The Cardinals fell to the Seahawks when they scored a 34-yard touchdown and made the 2-point conversion with 2 minutes left in the game, putting the score at 21-20.

The Cardinals end their 2023 NFL season with 5 wins and 12 losses.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

