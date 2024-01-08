FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cold start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Skies have cleared after Sunday’s rain and snow. Plentiful sunshine returns to southern Arizona today, but high temperatures will run about 20 degrees below normal! Record cold highs are possible. Another Hard Freeze Warning is in place tonight as lows dip into the 20s. Temperatures will gradually warm through Wednesday, before another system with rain and snow rolls through Thursday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Hard Freeze Warning through 9 AM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Hard Freeze Warning through 10 AM. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 50% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.