FIRST ALERT FORECAST - HARD FREEZE WARNING

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – We had a very dynamic system blow through today with windy conditions, a sharp cool-down, as well as some flakes flying in Tucson & accumulating in many other spots.

However, our attention now turns to our coldest air of the year settling in to begin the week. Most locations are expected to receive a hard freeze tomorrow & Tuesday morning, with many receiving their first freezes of the year (Tucson). Therefore, we have a “Hard Freeze Warning” for tonight through tomorrow morning as well as Monday night through Tuesday morning. This has prompted First Alert Action nights/mornings during those time frames. Additionally, it won’t get much warmer during the day, as highs above 50 degrees will be hard to come by tomorrow.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Clear & cold generating a hard morning freeze with a low of 28 & a high of 47.

TUESDAY: Clear with a hard morning freeze with a low of 26 & a high of 54.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a hard morning freeze with a low of 32 & a high of 61.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers with a morning low of 37 & a high of 55. 40% chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 29 & a high of 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 33 & a high of 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 38 & a high of 62.

