Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Major Arizona highway closures due to winter storm

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The winter storm Sunday morning across Arizona has closed off multiple highways in areas affected by the snowfall. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect to be on the road for much longer than usual and prepare an emergency kit before traveling.

As of Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation says that Interstate 40 westbound between Winslow and the California state line is partially open, except for a right-lane closure at milepost 159. ADOT says the following highways remain closed due to crashes or slide-offs from the winter weather.

  • State Route 89A is closed in both directions in Sedona between mileposts 375 to 398
  • State Route 87 southbound is closed at milepost 338 in Winslow
  • State Route 64 is closed in both directions at milepost 243 near the Grand Canyon National Park
  • US 60 is closed in both directions between Superior and Miami

For real-time traffic information, download our free AZFamily First Alert Weather App.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
Snowy weather hits southern Arizona
Snowy weather hits southern Arizona
Snowy weather hits southern Arizona
Snowy weather hits southern Arizona
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
First US lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon