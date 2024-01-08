Major Arizona highway closures due to winter storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The winter storm Sunday morning across Arizona has closed off multiple highways in areas affected by the snowfall. The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect to be on the road for much longer than usual and prepare an emergency kit before traveling.

As of Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation says that Interstate 40 westbound between Winslow and the California state line is partially open, except for a right-lane closure at milepost 159. ADOT says the following highways remain closed due to crashes or slide-offs from the winter weather.

State Route 89A is closed in both directions in Sedona between mileposts 375 to 398

State Route 87 southbound is closed at milepost 338 in Winslow

State Route 64 is closed in both directions at milepost 243 near the Grand Canyon National Park

US 60 is closed in both directions between Superior and Miami

For real-time traffic information, download our free AZFamily First Alert Weather App.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.