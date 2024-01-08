Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Off-duty federal agent fatally shot ‘aggressive’ dog in Oro Valley

(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department said an off-duty federal agent fatally shot a dog at an apartment complex near Oracle and Magee on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The OVPD said the agent was walking with his two young children when an unleashed dog approached “in an aggressive manner.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the OVPD said no charges are expected against the agent.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Gates Pass crash
UPDATE: West Gates Pass reopens after vehicle removed from crash scene
Adam Sandler was spotted at the McKale Center ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
Adam Sandler warms up at McKale before Arizona-Colorado game
Attorney General Mayes’ lawsuit alleged that Cox deceived Arizonans who purchased television...
Arizona AG gets $13 million settlement from Cox Communications for “disguising price increases as routine fees”
A Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle ran off the road and almost crashed into a home...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle nearly runs into house

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
State Route 89A was closed off in both directions from Sedona to just south of Flagstaff due...
Highways reopened following winter weather in northern Arizona
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
Sara Lashae Harris, 24, is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Woman arrested after infant dies from overdose while alone for 37 hours, Phoenix police say