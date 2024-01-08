Off-duty federal agent fatally shot ‘aggressive’ dog in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department said an off-duty federal agent fatally shot a dog at an apartment complex near Oracle and Magee on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The OVPD said the agent was walking with his two young children when an unleashed dog approached “in an aggressive manner.”

While the investigation is ongoing, the OVPD said no charges are expected against the agent.

