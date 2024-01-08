Advertise
The Salvation Army Tucson collecting items for “caring kits” for shelter clients

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Salvation Army Tucson is collecting items for “caring kits” for its shelter clients at the Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue.

During this time of year, The Salvation Army Tucson is collecting donations of new, travel-sized personal hygiene items. In honor of Valentine’s Day, a list of ‘fourteen’ care items has been created to help the most needed: baby wipes, body wash, Chapstick, combs or brushes, deodorant, hair gel, nail clippers, shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, tissues and toilet paper, and women’s hygiene products.

Once collected, volunteers will come together to make kits to distribute to the shelter clients at the Hospitality House.

These handy preassembled kits are given to clients who stay at The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House.

The shelter is open 24/7 and provides emergency shelter for those in need. The facility features 104 beds with separate accommodations for men and women, plus two family apartments. There are also accommodations for respite care, special needs, and veterans.

In addition to a safe and clean environment, the Hospitality House features laundry, showers, television, and dining. Clients receive two meals per day and access to vital programs and services. Programs are targeted to emergency housing needs and options for short-term, 21-day emergency shelter, and long-term. The life-transforming services include:

  • Professional case management through referrals
  • Health and medical assistance
  • Agency referrals and support groups
  • Employment services through referrals
  • Life skills guidance and training through referrals
  • Religious services
  • 24-hour emergency assistance

While staying at the Hospitality House, guests may also participate in scheduled activities such as support groups and living skills workshops, Bible Study and Sunday worship services.

During stressful times of the year and in response to crises, the Hospitality House will also engage in additional outreach and assistance programs for the homeless, including coat and blanket distribution, emergency shelter during extreme temperatures, water distribution, and sun relief items.

Donations for new, travel-sized toiletry items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue.

Please visit salvationarmytucson.org for more information.

