Scottsdale fire captain dies from cancer known to impact firefighters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. Scottsdale Fire shared that Captain Kory Yule passed away from multiple myeloma cancer on Sunday morning.

Scottsdale Fire said that Yule was “a vibrant contributor to the health and welfare of the citizens of Scottsdale for more than 20 years.” Yule’s father is the fire department chaplain for the city of Scottsdale.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, which are white blood cells that make antibodies to protect people from infection. These abnormal plasma cells develop in the bone marrow and can spread throughout the body. Scottsdale Fire says multiple myeloma is one of the known presumptive cancers impacting firefighters today.

The Phoenix Fire Department also offered their condolences to Capt. Yule and his family on Twitter.

