Snowy weather hits southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There is snow on the saguaros, and plenty of people have been able to get out and enjoy it.

Matthew Randall’s family doesn’t always make the drive to Oracle, but when they did this time, it was certainly worth it.

“We came about 45 minutes away from Marana to get here,” Randall said.

Their options to get a wintery experience around the area are pretty limited.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to go in the snow and when you do, you maybe go up to Mt. Lemmon but generally, the roads are closed, so might as well take the opportunity real quick to have fun with the kids,” Randall said.

Catalina Highway has been closed on and off because of the dangerous driving conditions going both up and down the mountain with a thick layer of fog in the late afternoon. Still, the road to Summerhaven isn’t the only threat the cold poses.

Brian Flagg lives in South Tucson and works at the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen. He’s seen firsthand the real danger of the dropping temperatures.

“When it gets this cold, it’s going to snow in Tucson,” Flagg said, “not everybody has a place to go and so people are out here and it worries me.”

He says the best place for people looking for shelter to stay warm is the Salvation Army’s Operation Deep Freeze, but for some, it’s not an option. The precipitation can cause a real threat to the washes around the city.

“What was a blank lot yesterday,” Flagg said, “today is a river that’s flowing and people get caught up in it.”

Experts recommend you layer up, protect exposed skin, stay well hydrated and avoid the wind to keep yourself safe when seeing the snow.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2024 13 News. All rights reserved.