Wildcats move up two spots to Number 8

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll.

The Wildcats are now ranked Number 8 following wins against Colorado and Utah.

Purdue remained the top team, followed by Houston, which moved up to number two after Kansas fell a sport following its close call win against TCU.

UConn, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina filled out the spots above Arizona.

The Wildcats next play Washington State January 13.

