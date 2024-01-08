Wildcats move up two spots to Number 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball team moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll.

The Wildcats are now ranked Number 8 following wins against Colorado and Utah.

Purdue remained the top team, followed by Houston, which moved up to number two after Kansas fell a sport following its close call win against TCU.

UConn, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina filled out the spots above Arizona.

The Wildcats next play Washington State January 13.

