Winter weather causes delayed starts for schools in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The winter weather that hit on Sunday caused several school districts and government agencies to have delayed starts on Monday.

Below is a list of the closures and delays. If you know of any others, please email us at desk@kold.com

Cochise County

Due to possible icy road conditions, all Cochise County and court offices will open at 10:30 a.m. That includes Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Douglas, Willcox and Benson locations.

Douglas USD

Due to weather conditions, there will be a late start for all schools. Buses will run at 7:30 a.m. and classes begin at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.

Sierra Vista USD

Schools will have a delayed start time of two hours. Buena begins at 9:20 a.m., JCMS at 11 a.m. and the elementary schools will begin at 10 a.m. Bus times will be pushed back two hours. Students will be released at normal times. Limited breakfast will be available.

Bisbee and Palominas Schools

Classes will start two hours late and buses will run two hours late. Students will be released at normal times.

U.S. Army Fort Huachuca

There will be a two-hour delay to avoid icy roads.

Huachuca City School

Buses will run and classes will begin two hours late.

Tombstone USD

Bus routes will run two hours late.

First Baptist Christian Academy

Classes will start two hours late.

American Leadership Academy

Classes will start two hours late.

Sonoita USD

Classes are canceled for Elgin.

