Woman arrested after infant dies from overdose while alone for 37 hours, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman has been arrested months after her infant and 17-month-old toddler were left alone for more than a day while she went out for a sexual encounter and out to the nightclub, court documents say. Sara Lashae Harris, 24, was arrested on Friday on accusations of second-degree murder and child abuse charges from an incident in July.

In arresting documents, police responded to a home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 9:40 a.m. on July 30, 2023, after a one-month-old infant was reportedly found not breathing. Fire personnel arrived and found the child lying on a mattress in the living room, unresponsive. The infant was then pronounced dead four minutes later.

At the scene, Harris reportedly told investigators that her baby had been “fussy” the night before and that she had given the baby food and ibuprofen until she laid them down to sleep. Harris told officers that she woke up the following day, left for a few minutes, and then asked for help to get back inside because she didn’t have her keys. Once back inside, Harris noticed a blanket over her child’s face and was unresponsive. At that point, she called her parents, who then called the police, court papers revealed.

After reviewing security camera footage, investigators quickly learned the story didn’t add up. Harris told police she went to the corner market and returned an hour later, but the video didn’t corroborate that story either.

As detectives continued combing through the home and looking over the apartment, one noticed that the infant was lying on her back and that her skull was sunken in from being on a body pillow. The toddler’s body was also much colder than the temperature of the apartment, leading investigators to believe the child had been dead for a much longer period of time, court documents said. While at the home, authorities found children’s NyQuil, a shopping bag, and a baby bottle filled with milk with a “pinkish hue” and “red liquid in the nipple of the bottle,” which appeared to be the medication.

Ultimately, arresting documents allege that surveillance footage showed Harris leaving the apartment Friday night before returning that Sunday morning. A search warrant of her cell phone also revealed that Harris was offered money for a sexual encounter during that time, later admitting to detectives that she had given the children NyQuil and melatonin before leaving them alone for 37 hours. After her arrest, she admitted to doing drugs and drinking alcohol while she was away, but said that she became upset after realizing she had left her kids alone for “such a long period of time.”

Documents indicate the child died due to causes including chlorpheniramine intoxication, which is an ingredient in Children’s Tylenol. It’s unclear if the 17-month-old girl required medical attention.

