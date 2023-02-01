KOLD is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in Southern Arizona’s communities. From Southern Arizona’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events, KOLD has been there. After advancements in technology and the development of television, KOLD signed on in 1953. Channel 13 was the first t-v station to sign on in Tucson at the 13th second after the 13th minute and after the 13th hour on the 13th of January in 1953. Anticipation began to build in the days before the official sign-on; the headline of the Arizona Daily Star on January 11th.. 1953 was “Television comes to Tucson.” The call letters were originally KOPO channel 13 and four years later changed to KOLD by owner legendary cowboy Gene Autrey who also owned KOOL in Phoenix; making it KOOL in Phoenix and KOLD in Tucson.

As the signal flickered on for the very first time, the first thing Tucsonans saw on TV was the Arizona dance hands and 14-year-old singing sensation Lavern Davis. Before the station signed on the Daily Star ran pages of advertisements for television sets to get ready for the big day and it wasn’t cheap. TVs, according to the ads, ran from just under 200 dollars for a 17 inch.. and about 400 dollars for a 21 inch; that’s about four thousand dollars in today’s money. Dealers said about 100 sets were being sold in Tucson every week when Tucson had a population of just about 45-thousand, and it took just about a million dollars to get channel 13 on the air.

Much has changed since TV first signed on in a 21-inch box and now we have big screens hanging on walls and small screens you can stuff in your pocket. Who knows what the next seventy years will bring but one thing is certain, it will always be the magic of television on KOLD 13.