About KOLD
KOLD News 13 COVID-19 Fact Finders: Submit your questions, we will get you the answers

The KOLD News 13 COVID-19 Fact Finders team is here to answer your questions.

Covid Fact Finders
Meet the Team

Meet the KOLD News 13 Team

KOLD 13 News
History of KOLD News 13

KOLD's crew of dedicated reporters and staff serves the entire southern Arizona region with serious, hard-hitting news coverage using the latest high-tech equipment.

RCA Color Broadcast Camera TK-41C 1954 television camera
Contact the KOLD sales team

Give us a call at 520-744-1313 and learn how advertising with KOLD News 13 can grow your business!

KOLD 13 News
Contact the KMSB/KTTU sales team

Contact our team to advertise on KMSB Fox 11 or KTTU Ch. 18.

Watch KOLD News 13: Antenna tips and reception troubleshooting

Those who wish to watch KOLD News 13 programming on their TV without having cable can tune in our digital signal for free by setting up an antenna to receive our “off-air” digital signal.

KOLD 13 News
Contact Us, Send A News Tip

Please fill out this form to contact KOLD News 13.

Request a KOLD Investigation

KOLD Investigates is looking for stories to do that will make a difference in our community.

13 Investigates