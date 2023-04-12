About KOLD
Request a KOLD Investigation
KOLD Investigates is looking for stories to do that will make a difference in our community.
Contact the KOLD sales team
Give us a call at 520-744-1313 and learn how advertising with KOLD News 13 can grow your business!
History of 13 News KOLD
KOLD's crew of dedicated reporters and staff serves the entire southern Arizona region with serious, hard-hitting news coverage using the latest high-tech equipment.
Watch 13 News: Antenna tips and reception troubleshooting
Those who wish to watch KOLD News 13 programming on their TV without having cable can tune in our digital signal for free by setting up an antenna to receive our “off-air” digital signal.