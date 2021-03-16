Closed Captioning/Audio Description Information

FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning or audio descriptions can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner.

Station point of contact information for immediate concerns and written complaints are available below, and with the FCC. The FCC will publish the contact information on its website, and make it available by telephone inquiry.

On receipt of a complaint, KOLD, KMSB or KTTU will have thirty days to respond to the viewer, and we also must provide the FCC with a copy of the response.

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or report captioning or audio description problems, please contact our engineering team. KOLD, KMSB and KTTU accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning or audio description issues.

KOLD

Engineer On Call Telephone: (520) 744-5223

Fax: (520) 744-5250

E-mail: closedcaptioning@tucsonnewsnow.com

KMSB/KTTU

Engineer On Call Telephone: (520) 744-1313

Fax: (520) 744-5233

E-mail: closedcaptioning@tucsonnewsnow.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer On Call, you may contact:

Lorne Earle Chief Engineer, KOLD-TV

7831 N. Business Park Drive

Tucson, AZ 85743

Phone: 520-744-5223

Fax: 520-744-5250

Email: learle@kold.com