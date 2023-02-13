The Tucson Rodeo Parade begins Thursday, February 23 at 9am and can be viewed on KOLD-TV in its entirety.

Dan Marries, Brooke Wagner, and Erin Christiansen will host the Parade. The Parade is presented each year on KOLD-13 and keeps the spirit of the first Parade back in 1925. Now known to be the largest Non-Motorized Parade in the country, it still achieves its success through the community’s participation and the dedicated work of its volunteer members.

The Parade route begins on Ajo Highway going east to Park Avenue, then south on Park to Irvington Road. Parking is available near the Rodeo Grounds but is on a first-come basis.