Federal officials seize spices and food additive products held under insanitary conditions from a Florida warehouse

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced that, on behalf of the agency, the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a mass seizure of FDA-regulated spices and food additive products held for sale under insanitary conditions. Specifically, these food products were exposed to widespread rodent infestation as well as other pests, such as live and dead insects.

The seizure was completed today at Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami, Florida. The food products seized at the property include more than 25,000 boxes/bags of bulk ready-to-eat spices and food additives, such as monosodium glutamate, crushed red chili and sesame seeds.

"The FDA plays a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. "We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate as a necessary step to protect the public health and the safety of Americans. The widespread insanitary conditions found at the Lyden Spice Corporation are disturbing and won't be tolerated."

The U.S. Department of Justice filed the complaint on behalf of the FDA in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleging that the food products at Lyden Spice Corporation's facility are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and requesting that the food products be condemned and forfeited to the United States.

The complaint alleges that an inspection of Lyden Spice Corporation that the FDA conducted between June 8 and June 28, 2021, revealed insanitary conditions, including rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets. The FDA investigators also observed live and dead insects on food packaging, as well as apparent bird droppings in the food storage area.

