Interfaith Organization Hosting Thousands of Spiritual Activists Online

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16th at 7 pm ET, the 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions kicks off its 8th global Convening of interfaith activists, religious leaders, scholars, and practitioners from all the world's faith to address the theme: "Opening Our Hearts to the World: Compassion in Action."

Official logo with theme of the 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions (PRNewsfoto/The Parliament of the World's Religions)

The 2021 Parliament is unique in the long history of these Convenings, with its inaugural Convening held in Chicago in 1893. The 2021 Parliament will be the first to be hosted online, featuring 48 hours of live programming from around the world and made available exclusively to registrants for 30 days after.

Offering over 575 programs during the live 48 hours and over 100 luminaries of diverse faith and spirituality, the 2021 Parliament provides attendees a unique and safe opportunity to explore notions of grief, hope and inspiration, compassion in action, justice, climate change, human rights, and more. His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Jane Goodall, Shirin Ebadi, His Eminence Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, Chief Rabbi David Rosen, Reverend James Lawson, Dharma Master Cheng Yen, Chief Oren Lyons, Reverend William J. Barber II, and His Eminence Muḥammad ˁAbdur-Raḥmān Muḥammad Aḍ-Ḍuwīnī are just a few of the inspiring luminaries featured.

Parliament Program Chair, Rev. Phyllis Curott, emphasizes the diversity and richness of the programming, "In this time of growing global challenges, the world's faiths are gathering to share our grief, our hope and our actions that express the deep compassion that heals our suffering. When the world's faiths gather in all their diversity we inspire one another with the best of our humanity and we bless one another with all that we need to mend what has been broken."

Individuals can still join this historic Convening and add their voice to the diversity of the global interfaith movement. This October, join the 2021 Parliament on your computer, from your home or church, temple, mosque, school, library, or outdoors, from across the globe. Registration is available at ParliamentOfReligions.org/2021 until October 15th.

Learn more about the 2021 Parliament of the World's Religions at https://parliamentofreligions.org/parliament/2021-virtual

