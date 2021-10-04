Bush's® Beans and Blue Zones Announce New Line of Plant-Based Products Inspired by World's Longest-Living Cultures

Bush's and Blue Zones are spotlighting the nutritional power of beans and together will launch a new line of ready-to-eat products for wellness-minded consumers in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, family-owned Bush's Beans announced a new line of organic plant-based bowl toppers and soups developed in partnership with Blue Zones LLC, an organization dedicated to helping people live healthier, longer through the identification and research of the world's longest-lived cultures, and is offering a limited direct-to-consumer run of the new product ahead of the nationwide retail launch in 2022.

The blue zones, discovered by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, are the five areas in the world where people live the longest, with more residents living to be 100 years old (making them centenarians) than anywhere else on Earth. They are Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.

While these places vary geographically, the people who live there share similar lifestyle habits like moving naturally, putting family first, and eating a mostly plant-based diet – including a lot of beans (at least 1/2 cup a day). In fact, people in the blue zones eat four times as many beans, on average, as Americans do, and Blue Zones Chief Medical Officer Dexter Shurney calls beans "the cornerstone of centenarian diets."

That is why it is only fitting that the authority on beans for generations would join Blue Zones on a mission to empower everyone, everywhere to live longer, more joyful lives through the celebration of beans. How? By making a staple food of the blue zones accessible and convenient for all.

"We've been in the bean business for generations, and like the Blue Zones team, we passionately believe that beans, humble though they are, are an essential part of a diet and lifestyle that may help people live healthier, longer," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Bush's. "We're honored to partner with the organization to spread the word and develop convenient, nutritious and of course delicious, meal solutions that make it easy and enjoyable to eat like they do in the blue zones."

Bush's - known for quality and taste since 1908 - is the first food company to partner with Blue Zones to celebrate the nutritional power of beans and create a line of plant-based ready-to-eat products for active, wellbeing-minded consumers, rooted in the core principles of the Blue Zones lifestyle.

The limited-run products, which are still in the beta phase, are available starting today at www.shop.bushbeans.com/products/bushs-blue-zones-sampler-pack, available only while supplies last, with the final line slated to launch at retail nationwide in 2022. Like all Bush's Beans, this innovation (or beannovation) will taste amazing and bring a pop of joy to any dish!

Bush's also offers a wide variety of Blue Zones-friendly products, from Variety Beans like cannellini, kidney, pinto and black beans to ready-to-eat options like Bush's Best Sidekicks Rustic Tuscany Chickpeas, that make it easy (and fun!) to get the daily dose of beans Blue Zones recommends.

For more information on how to follow the Blue Zones lifestyle, including delicious Blue Zones-powered recipes made with Bush's beans like Crunchy Garbanzo Beans, Skillet Orzo with Spinach, Chickpea and Lemon and the Best Black Bean Salad, visit: www.bushbeans.com/en_US/bean-hub.

About Bush's ®

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About Blue Zones

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live healthier, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in blue zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

Bush's Beans announced a new line of organic plant-based bowl toppers and soups developed in partnership with Blue Zones LLC

