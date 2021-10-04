Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday

Financial Planning Standards Board Promotes Value of Financial Planning on October 6th During IOSCO's World Investor Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network of organizations will unite Wednesday, 6 October, for the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner. Representing nearly 200,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals worldwide, the FPSB Network will host a series of programs and events on and after World Financial Planning Day as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week.

"Consumers with a financial plan are nearly three times more likely to feel confident about achieving their life goals," said CEO of FPSB, Noel Maye. "FPSB's World Financial Planning Day is an opportunity for the global CFP professional community to empower members of the public to increase their financial literacy and capability, and take control of their financial futures. It's also an opportunity to promote to the regulatory community how having a global community of financial planners committed to standards of competence and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first, can restore trust in financial services marketplaces."

On World Financial Planning Day, FPSB will broadcast a global event on Wednesday, 6 October at 13:00h UTC, featuring an address from Martin Moloney, IOSCO's Secretary General, and a panel discussion moderated by CNBC contributor Janet Alvarez, among José Alexandré Vasco, coordinator of IOSCO's C8 World Investor Week Working Group; Miles Larbey, Acting Head of Consumer Finance, Insurance & Pensions at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Amy Richardson, CFP®, Senior Manager, Financial Planner at Charles Schwab, on the future of client needs and advice delivery. Registration is still open for CFP professionals and the global financial planning community to attend.

Other activities carried out by the FPSB Network to mark World Financial Planning Day, include:

The FPSB Network will host a variety of local initiatives in support of World Financial Planning Day. To learn about programs and events in your territory, and how you can participate, visit worldfpday.org or follow the #WFPD2021 news feeds on Facebook Twitter and LinkedIn

: FPSB recently completed two pieces of global research among 16,000+ CFP professionals across 24 territories to better understand the current and evolving practice of financial planning, and to identify trends and future expectations of financial planners and their clients. FPSB has already announced findings of its Global Job Analysis Study , with more to come, and will share findings from the Future of Financial Planning Practice Survey as part of World Financial Planning Day.

Showcase Advice from CFP Professionals: To demonstrate the value of working with a CFP professional, FPSB launched a social media momentum campaign inviting CFP professionals to share financial planning advice they give their clients to help them achieve their financial goals. To track advice CFP professionals around the world are sharing, or to join the campaign, log onto the LinkedIn #WFPD2021 news feed.

Further information about World Financial Planning Day and the programs and events taking place around the world are available on worldfpday.org and by joining the #WFPD2021 conversations on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FPSB Ltd.

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Columbia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People's Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2020, there were 192,762 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org.

