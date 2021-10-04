Ritual Zero Proof Spirit Alternatives Launch in Whole Foods Market Stores The Award-Winning and All-Natural Liquor Replacement Now Available in Grocery Nationwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact: we're in the middle of a non-alcoholic spirits boom. Consumers are demanding ways to maintain a healthier lifestyle without ditching their cocktail rituals. In response, Ritual Zero Proof is launching its liquor replacement to the masses by rolling out its Gin, Whiskey and Tequila Spirit Alternatives at Whole Foods Market stores across the country.



Ritual has always used the highest quality ingredients, naturally distilled. Now they have taken the unprecedented step of creating a spirit alternative without artificial ingredients, colors, or flavors of any kind – meeting Whole Foods Market's stringent ingredient quality standards.

The undeniable growth of the non-alcoholic beverage market proves the moderation mindset isn't a flash in the pan. It's a lifestyle change consumers are adopting, moving the non-alcoholic category from niche to mainstream. Annual growth for the category is expected to hit 7.1% by 2025 (Statista); Ritual saw a 241% growth in revenue from Q1-Q4 2020 and 2021 revenue is projected to increase another 183%. According to data from Distill Ventures, Diageo's independent drinks accelerator, there are currently 71 (and counting) non-alcoholic spirits brands in the U.S. and U.K.

"Whole Foods Market isn't just an early adopter – they set high standards and products go from trends to supermarket staples once they're accepted in the leading natural grocer," said Marcus Sakey, founding partner of Ritual Zero Proof. "Consumers want to enjoy their cocktail their way, with or without the booze. We are committed to leading the way through growing awareness and accessibility, so consumers can learn and adopt the mindful consumption lifestyle."

During Sober October, and with the holiday season and Dry January right around the corner, picking up a spirit alternative for guests or finding the perfect hosting gift for a health-conscious friend is now as easy as popping into Whole Foods Market.

Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Whiskey, Tequila and Rum Alternatives are available at select retailers nationwide, along with ritualzeroproof.com and Amazon.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made true liquor replacement to use all-natural botanicals to echo the flavor and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Industry leaders and tastemakers have continually placed their stamp of approval on Ritual since the brand's inception in 2019, continuing to prove that zero proof alternatives can hold their own against spirits without sacrificing the experience. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded its Platinum Medal (98 points) for Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alc spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alc and full proof spirits.

In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product. The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry and are selected by the New Hope Network and other top industry experts.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. Artists and entrepreneurs, foodies who work out and parents who drink, they developed Ritual as a new way to mark a moment.

After experimenting with hundreds of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in September of 2019 Ritual launched two flagship products, a Gin Alternative and Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage alcohol leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020. In June 2021, the brand added a Rum Alternative to its portfolio.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com and Amazon, beverage retailers like Total Wine & More and Binny's Beverage Depot, and now select Whole Foods Market locations across the country.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit our website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

