Autodesk Prices First Sustainability Bond Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced the pricing of its first sustainability bond offering of an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion in 2.4% senior notes due 2031. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Autodesk intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sustainability bonds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, certain eligible projects related to both environmental and social initiatives, including: Eco-Efficient Products, Production Technologies and Processes, Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Green Buildings, Pollution Prevention and Control and Socioeconomic Advancement and Empowerment.

BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 2, 2020. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about Autodesk and the offering. You may get the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor Charlotte, NC 25255, Attn: Prospectus Department, or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at 866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, Telephone: 1-877-558-2607.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the bond offering, prevailing market conditions, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering of the bonds which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, and corporate considerations and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally as well as our ability to identify eligible environmental and social project and our ability to realize our impact strategy. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC and our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings available at www.sec.gov.

Autodesk disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

