Chef Richard Sandoval Launches First Multisensory Immersive Campaign in Honor of Día De Los Muertos

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Sandoval Hospitality is honoring Día De Los Muertos with the launch of its first-ever immersive global campaign. From October 5, 2021, through November 2, 2021, over 30 participating locations – both nationally and internationally – will offer guests a chance to partake in the celebration with marigold-inspired dishes and beverages, a signature Spotify playlist, online tutorials led by Chef Richard Sandoval and more.

Exclusive menu items inspired by the Altar de Muertos or "Altar of the Dead" include a Chile Ancho Confit – pork belly stew; Braised Short Rib; and Pumpkin Bread Cake crafted with caramel "tacha" pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spiced pepitas and topped with cinnamon ice cream.

With Patrón as the presenting sponsor, specialty beverages include the Marigold Margarita; the Habanero Blood Orange Margarita; La Vela "The Candle"; El Ojo "The Eye"; and the La Calavera "The Skull," a non-alcoholic beverage crafted with passion fruit, lime, ginger beer and hibiscus agua fresca.

Guests will also be able craft some of these specialty menu items from their homes through a virtual masterclass led by Chef Sandoval.

The Día De Los Muertos campaign will take a 360 approach, covering not just the food and beverage front but offering signature activations, retail elements, cultural education, dynamic brand touchpoints, and bespoke pieces that celebrate the holiday.

To bring these bespoke pieces to life, Richard Sandoval Hospitality partnered with Mexico-city based illustrator and artist, Chepe Daniel Baez whose work will be featured on Día De Los Muertos menus, accessories and retail elements throughout the campaign.

The Día De Los Muertos campaign encompasses over 30 participating Richard Sandoval Hospitality locations in eight states including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and D.C. and five countries including the United States of America, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Qatar. Participating locations can be found at www.richardsandoval.com/ddlm2021

