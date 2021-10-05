DriveWealth Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named DriveWealth , a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, to the fourth annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

"We are honored to be included in the inaugural CB Insights Fintech 250 list among such innovative companies," said Bob Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth. "At DriveWealth, we believe that every mobile device can be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance. We look forward to continuing to develop our product offerings to accomplish our mission of democratizing investing for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise from the palm of their hand."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

More than 100 partners around the world use DriveWealth's API-based technology to provide emerging investors with cutting-edge embedded experiences, first-time access to U.S. markets, and the ability to begin investing with as little as $1. DriveWealth recently closed a $450 million Series D, at a valuation of $2.85 billion, to further its product and service expansion, talent acquisition, and technology innovation to build the most modern, industrial-strength infrastructure in brokerage to support the company's and its partners' growth. The funding will also be used to launch self-clearing and accelerate execution via strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Fintech 250 2021: Investment Highlights

Unicorns : 118 of the 250 companies (47%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round





Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 250 private companies have raised $40.3B in equity funding across 275 deals (as of 9/14/21)





Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 178 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Fintech 250, with 138 of them in 2021 YTD





Global representation : 36% of the 2021 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (25), followed by India (12). This year's winners are based in 26 countries, including France , Brazil , Germany , Indonesia , and Nigeria .





Top VC investor : Ribbit Capital is the most active investor in this year's Fintech 250 companies, having invested in 62 deals since 2016. Since 2019, Ribbit has participated in 41 deals with this cohort of companies, including to Nubank, Uala, Brex, Vouch, Razorpay, and BharatPe. Tiger Global Management and Accel were close behind with 57 and 55 deals, respectively.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's unparalleled consultative support and cloud-based, industrial strength technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth's commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it the partner of choice for powering the future of investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com .

