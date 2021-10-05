NanoView Biosciences Announces the Release of the ExoView® R200 Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoView Biosciences today announced the release of the ExoView R200, its next-generation platform for the sensitive detection and characterization of extracellular vesicles (EVs), including exosomes and viruses.

Launched in 2019, ExoView provides high-resolution sizing, counting and phenotyping of exosomes and viral vectors at the individual extracellular vesicle level. Understanding the biomarkers carried by extracellular vesicles has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases.

The original ExoView R100 platform revolutionized EV detection, delivering EV sizing down to 50 nm, with high sensitivity and specificity that cannot be matched by existing EV characterization. The ExoView platform also requires low sample input, no extensive sample preparation or purification, and minimal hands-on time.

NanoView Biosciences is now taking the ExoView platform one step further with the release of the ExoView R200. In addition to the capabilities of the ExoView R100, the R200 new features include:

Near-infrared (NIR) fluorescence channel (5 channels total)

EV concentration measurement

Higher throughput

Large particle analysis

Faster scan times

Fully automated sample loading and processing

"We are very excited about the release of the R200 and the benefits it will provide to researchers in the EV field", said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences, "Based on the tremendous success of the ExoView platform, we have been working closely with our customers and scientific advisory board to see what more is needed to address critical questions about EVs. We believe that the additional capability of the R200 will advance our goal to better understand the biological role of extracellular vesicles and their potential use as biomarkers for personalized medicine."

The ExoView R200 is available now, including upgrade paths for existing R100 users. For more information visit www.nanoviewbio.com.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling worldwide life science researchers to better understand the biological role of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and viral vectors, and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The Company's proprietary products, including the ExoView® R100 and R200 platforms, have been designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

