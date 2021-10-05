National Dentex Acquires Dynamic Dental Solutions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America providing superior restorative dentistry solutions, announced today the acquisition of Dynamic Dental Solutions, an independent lab specializing in implant restorations, including full-arch prosthetics. The acquisition will increase NDX's reach serving dentists, specialists and dental service organizations ("DSOs") throughout Florida and the southeastern United States. Dynamic Dental Solutions will continue to operate under their current name. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

National Dentex Labs logo

Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Dynamic Dental Solutions employs more than 50 people and is recognized as a leader in implant restorations and aesthetics. Ken Braiman, president of Dynamic Dental Solutions, is a certified dental technician with over 40 years of experience and a reputation for advancing dental artistry. Dynamic Dental Solutions is growing rapidly by leveraging the latest materials, techniques, and digital technologies. The company operates out of an 8,000-square-foot full-service laboratory, which will be expanded to 13,000 square feet to accommodate growing demand for their services. The acquisition by NDX will allow Dynamic Dental Solutions to combine best practices and capabilities with the NDX network to deliver exceptional outcomes and customer experience to independent dentists and DSOs.

The NDX network of dental labs is the country's largest provider of consistent, high-quality dental restorations and appliances. With this acquisition, NDX further expands its footprint to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace and deliver best-in-class restorative solutions throughout North America. The company employs nearly 4,000 certified dental technicians and other dental professionals dedicated to serving tens of thousands of dentists and specialists and making NDX the dental lab of choice for their practices.

Tom Daulton, chief executive officer of NDX, says "We are thrilled to welcome Dynamic Dental Solutions to the NDX family. Part of what we look for when we acquire a lab are top talent and leadership. Ken and his team have unmatched technical talent and provide the finest workmanship. They are highly regarded for their ability to handle complex dental cases. Their growth and success is a result of caring for their customers."

Braiman adds, "In NDX we have found a true business partner with shared values and goals. We are excited to share our expertise and innovations with the NDX network while utilizing their support and investment to further our expansion into the latest digital technologies. As a result, we will complement our continued growth and partnership with our clients. Together, we are excited to be a part of the leading team of solution innovators within the dental lab industry."

About National Dentex Labs

National Dentex Labs ("NDX") is a leading provider of dental prosthetics and restorative dentistry products. With a network of more than 60 full-service labs across the US, NDX is committed to providing top quality products and highly personalized service. Using the most advanced dental restoration techniques and technologies, NDX offers dentures, crowns & bridges, implants, surgical guides, appliances, and orthodontics, as well as headache and sleep therapy products. For more information, please visit www.nationaldentex.com.

Contact

For National Dentex Labs

Mary Roberts, 414-839-4175

mroberts@buzzmonkeyspr.com

National Dentex Labs acquired Dynamic Dental Solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Dentex Labs