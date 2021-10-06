Brilliance by Brown, Inc. Announces Menopause and Skin Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance by Brown, Inc. announced today it will host a live virtual panel discussion, Skin In Menopause, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 7:00pm EDT - 8:30pm EDT, in recognition of National Menopause Awareness Month. This relevant occasion will demystify the impact of menopause with inspiring conversation from six renowned thought leaders and medical professionals who will discuss the different stages of menopause, how it affects skin health, and best practices that are effective.

"Menopause is no longer a taboo subject matter. More open discussions need to occur to communicate beneficial information, and vital stories need to be heard," stated Heidi Brown, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at Brilliance by Brown, Inc.

According to the National Menopause Foundation approximately 1.3 million women in the U.S. enter Menopause each year. This statistic underscores the importance of breaking the cycles of silence about a natural occurrence that effects most women.

To drive this powerful conversation the event features a roster of highly regarded panelists, including Doris Day, MD, FAAD, MA, Celeste Hilling, CEO of Skin Authority, Renata Joy, CEO at Pure Joy Wellness, Hope Mitchell, MD, FAAD, Margaret Nachtigall, MD, NYU Langone Health, Rochelle Weitzner, CEO, PAUSE Well-Aging, and moderator Barbara Hannah Grufferman, Award-winning Author and Journalist.

A key sponsor is Elektra Health, an innovative women's health company on a mission to smash the menopause taboo. The company provides women with evidence-based education, telemedicine from board-certified MDs, and a private, supportive community of peers www.elektrahealth.com.

About Brilliance by Brown, Inc.

Brilliance by Brown, Inc. is a media company for skin health. With a multicultural lens that spans the spectrum of skin tones and skin types, this single-source game changer leans into aging well, features articles about conscious-minded skin care and wellness companies, provides skin health awareness programming, and recommendations of skin care products for skin which requires more nourishment from head to toe.

To register visit https://_skininmenopause.eventbrite.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brilliance by Brown, Inc.