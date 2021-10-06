Caring Cross Presents at the 2021 BioFuture Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere, announced today that Boro Dropulić, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-founder and Executive Director, delivered a presentation at the 2021 BioFuture Conference. The event was held in New York City on October 5-6, 2021, at Cure, Deerfield Management Company's vertical healthcare-dedicated innovation campus, with a virtual attendance option.

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere (PRNewsfoto/Caring Cross)

During his presentation, Dr. Dropulić provided an overview of Caring Cross, a recently launched non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines. Among its many initiatives, Caring Cross is aiming to improve the accessibility, affordability and applicability of CAR-T technology and stem cell gene therapy. Additionally, Caring Cross is developing an anti-HIV duoCAR-T cell therapy designed to suppress HIV replication and eliminate HIV-expressing cells in people with HIV, as well as a stem cell gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

Dr. Dropulić commented, "The recent launch of Caring Cross provided the opportunity to share with the world our mission to introduce a new paradigm for enabling greater access to advanced medicines, including CAR-T technology, to patients around the world. We are eager to attract investors and entrepreneurs, alike, to our community, and presenting at the 2021 BioFuture Conference provides a valuable platform for reaching these important audiences."

About Caring Cross

Caring Cross is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and ensuring access to cures for all patients, everywhere. To enable its mission, Caring Cross is mobilizing a growing community of healthcare professionals, scientists, engineers, community advocates, donors, investors and business leaders to support the development of technologies and candidate medicines and technologies. Currently, Caring Cross is advancing several initiatives that aim to improve the accessibility, affordability and applicability of CAR-T technology and stem cell gene therapy. These opportunities include developing and implementing affordable solutions for the manufacture of CAR-T cells, advancing a decentralized, place-of-care cell manufacturing model, and developing its first therapeutic candidate, an anti-HIV duoCAR-T cell therapy designed to suppress HIV replication and eliminate HIV-expressing cells in people with HIV. A stem cell gene therapy for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia is also in development. For more information on Caring Cross visit https://caringcross.org/.

CONTACT

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Lisa Sher

970-987-2654

lsher@tiberend.com

Media

Ingrid Mezo

646-604-5150

imezo@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Cross