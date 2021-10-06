-- GEP's unified procurement platform will support the airline's source-to-pay function to build closer relationships with suppliers and deliver greater value to customers

Leading Dubai-Based Carrier Selects GEP SMART Software To Elevate Its Procurement Capabilities -- GEP's unified procurement platform will support the airline's source-to-pay function to build closer relationships with suppliers and deliver greater value to customers

DUBAI, U.A.E., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that a leading Dubai-based carrier has selected GEP SMART™, the industry's premier procurement software platform, to support elements of its source-to-pay (S2P) process. The investment in GEP SMART™ will enable the airline to build stronger relationships with its suppliers to support its growth and deliver greater value to customers as the demand for air travel increases.

GEP Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEP)

The airline, which serves more than 90 destinations via Dubai's aviation hub, chose GEP SOFTWARE™ to support its transformation of procurement and manage elements of its source-to-pay process. This includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, and category, contract, invoice and supplier management, as well as purchase-to-pay.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables global enterprises to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEP