Truleo Launches First Body Camera Audio Analytics Platform for Law Enforcement

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading provider of body camera audio analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced the launch of its audio intelligence and analysis platform. Truleo delivers actionable insights about police and civilian interactions to help build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Police Body Camera Analytics

Law enforcement continues to struggle to keep up with the overwhelming volume of data generated by police body-worn cameras and less than 0.1% of footage is actually analyzed. Truleo's body camera audio analytics platform converts data into actionable insights, using natural language processing (NLP) to categorize incidents captured by body cameras. This technology bridges the gap between the public and law enforcement, providing unprecedented insight into all, including controversial, law enforcement interactions.

"The events of the past year have led to an inflection point in law enforcement, with renewed calls for police accountability and reform. Truleo is fully focused on building trust within communities, through a platform that delivers deep, actionable insights on interactions between law enforcement and civilians, helping us understand ways we can mitigate risk and improve officer training," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "We're excited to work with departments around the country to further our mission of developing solutions that can help build trust between law enforcement and the public."

The Seattle Police Department is an early customer of Truleo's. "Truleo has allowed us to reshape how we evaluate quality assurance and risk management, and we're eager to continue our relationship with them," said Loren Atherley, Director of Performance, Analytics and Research for Seattle PD. "As new technologies emerge to help agencies realize the promise of body worn video data, we have been very pleased with these early results."

The analysis models are built by third party groups composed of former law enforcement officials and officers on police accountability boards, defining what interactions should be identified to generate reports. No personally identifiable information is collected and audio is deleted once analysis is complete.

"During my 28-years in law enforcement, I've experienced firsthand the challenges departments face on a day-to-day basis when assessing tactics and their impact on police and community relations," said Anthony Treviño, Former Chief of Police for the San Antonio Police Department and Trueleo's Strategic Advisor. "Truleo has developed a truly groundbreaking way for departments to effectively evaluate officer and community interactions to guide policy development, and training to improve the relationship between departments and the communities they are sworn to protect."

Truleo's platform is powered by Amazon Web Service (AWS) GovCloud and is CJIS compliant. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve policing with a solution for advanced body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

About Truleo

Truleo enables law enforcement agencies and local governments to gather actionable insights from the thousands of daily interactions captured on body worn cameras (BWC). Truleo examines conversations and interactions across proprietary models built by law enforcement experts looking for de-escalation, auto-flagging of incidents, or early warning for volatile interactions to generate actionable, searchable reports. Truleo helps agencies improve their training, budgets and overall relationship with their community. To learn more visit us at www.truleo.co .

