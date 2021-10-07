Mantaro Silver Corp. Commences Trading on OTCQB Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (FSE: 9TZ) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the symbol "MSLVF" at open of markets on October 7, 2021.

"We are excited with our listing on the OTCQB. Our belief is an OTCQB listing will provide increased access to US investors and a broader shareholder base. Further, it will allow U.S. based investors the opportunity to further share in the Company's continued growth," said Dr. Christopher Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Investors in the U.S. can obtain Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com as well as access the most current company news and developments. Investors will now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, and transparent prices through full depth of book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company's holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill Property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored, orogenic Bolivia Shield, Bolivia.

The Company also has an 100% interest in high-grade Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties (the "Silver Properties"). The Silver Properties are all located in Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

