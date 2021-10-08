Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. ("BWV" or "Blue Water Vaccines" or "the Company") a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines, today announced that it has filed a registration statement (Registration No.: 333-260137) on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are expected to be offered by the Company. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Maxim Group LLC will serve as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. The Company plans to use the proceeds from this offering to fund its research and development activities, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the registration statement. Copies of the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No.: 333-260137)relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines headquartered in Cincinnati, OH. The company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (CHMC), and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The company has licensed a novel virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from CHMC to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases. Blue Water Vaccines universal influenza vaccine has the potential to provide lifelong protection from influenza by leveraging epitopes of limited variability in the head domain of the haemagglutinin protein that are naturally targeted by the immune system. The company's streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) live-attenuated vaccine may prevent middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children and has been shown to prevent colonization of pneumococcus bacteria in the middle ear of animal models. AOM accounts for approximately 20 million physician visits annually in the United States and, globally, AOM caused by pneumococcus accounts for approximately 300 million cases each year. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Contact Information:

Erin Henderson

Email: ehenderson@bluewatervaccines.com

Olipriya Das (media)

Email: olipriya.das@russopartnersllc.com

