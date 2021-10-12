Cooper Companies Inc. Announces Development of New, Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility Along West Route 66

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona based self-storage developer and operator, Cooper Companies Inc, has announced acquisition and development plans of 1683 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ.

Reg Cooper, president of CCI, announced, "We are excited to be complementing our existing storage business in Flagstaff by developing an additional state of the art, 110,000 sq. ft., three-story building. This marque location along the iconic Route 66 is growing rapidly as an important arterial connecting downtown Flagstaff to the rapidly growing Westside of Flagstaff.

Our new facility will feature energy-efficient climate control, advance access control and security amenities. Located conveniently along route 66 and nearby the local Home Depot. Our property will either be branded under the Armour Self Storage or Extra Space Storage names."

The Grand Opening for this location is set for fall 2022. The General Contractor of the project is TLW Construction out of Gilbert, AZ. Architecture will be completed by RKAA Architects out of Phoenix, AZ.

About Us:

Cooper Companies Inc. develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office and industrial properties in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin. Since 1978, Cooper Companies has been focused primarily on self-storage properties operating under the name of Armour Self Storage and Extra Space Storage.

