Innovative labor and employer platform by CareWise Solutions tackles "The Great American Resignation." According to the Labor Department, 4 million people quit their jobs in April 2021.

OLDWICK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "People began to see their lives differently… at time they were spending commuting and wanting to continue working remotely, digital overload, lack human connections, and family care burnout." In a February 2021 global Harvard Business Review study, 89% of workers said their work life was getting worse. 85% said their well-being declined.

The Employment Caregiving Crisis and Caregiving Crisis are NOT the same. What problem are you solving?

At the same time, our nation is facing the collision of employment with the exploding family care needs of 70 million aging Baby Boomers. Over 60% of all family caregivers are employed. "Employers hunt for 'employee's family caregiving' solutions, but caregiving is not an employee fix it problem," says Jeannette Galvánek, CEO, CareWise Solutions™.

Over 40% of every workforce are caregivers. Each employee works with 5 to 7 others. Disruptions and workload redistribution spill over to the team. Employee Caregivers are in every business, large and small, they are every age, ethnicity, gender, geography and pay grade. Employers pay an annual average in care related productivity losses of almost $11,000 per employee, and employee caregivers' out-of-pocket costs an average of $6,800 per year, personally.

The collision of aging Baby Boomers' care needs grows every year, continuously clashing with the most productive period of employees' working lives. This is not a winning scenario for employees, employers or those who need care. Yet, according to AARP, "unpaid caregivers are serving as a core piece of the health and long-term services … the main source for long-term care for adults living at home."

"It is just not possible for employees to be caregivers for an extended period. We have a national labor utilization decision to make. Will we disregard a national employment model redeploying too many paid employees to an unpaid workforce of family caregivers? Can the nation agree to modern labor policy minimally aligning AARP reported - 58% of medical and healthcare tasks performed by family caregivers to the right industry? It's clear that employees and employers need institutional alignment so that employee-caregivers can care about, not for their family." Jeannette Galvánek, CEO, CareWise Solutions

CareWise Solutions™ announces employer solutions to the changes in the caregiving landscape with an innovative platform to protect employment and raise the bar for institutional care provided at home.

