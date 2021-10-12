Life Time Group Holdings to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Bahram Akradi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Bergmann, President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at https://ir.lifetime.life. Additionally, a recorded replay of the call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call at https://ir.lifetime.life, under the "Calendar" tab of the "News & Events" section.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

