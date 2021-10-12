New England Excess Exchange selects Cogitate DigitalEdge to Drive Digital Transformation

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Excess Exchange, New England's premier independent Wholesale Broker and MGA serving independent agents for more than 40 years, has selected Cogitate DigitalEdge as its insurance digitalization platform. Cogitate, a leader in accelerated digital insurance for Wholesale Brokers, MGAs, and Carriers, offers readiness and relevance as the industry quickly transforms. This partnership signifies strength in providing digital needs and service to policyholders by increasing efficiency, ease of doing business, speed to market, and a clean and modern user experience (UX).

"Partnering with Cogitate is another step toward our long-term goal of digital transformation. We are pleased to work with a technology vendor that truly understands the needs of the modern independent MGA," said Todd Wood, President of New England Excess Exchange. "As the insurance distribution landscape changes, so do the needs of our agents. We are committed to putting our agents first; adopting software which increases the value that we add to our role in the industry, speeds turnaround time and enhances the customer experience."

"We are incredibly pleased to have New England Excess Exchange as part of the Cogitate family," said Keith Lewis, VP of Sales at Cogitate. "We build our platform with our clients, as well as for our clients. New England Excess Exchange puts their clients first, without question, and together we are building a platform that makes that easier for all parties involved. The added bonus is that we get to collaborate with great people and build on a tremendous relationship."

Cogitate's Digital Insurance platform DigitalEdge helps users quickly adapt to and service the evolving needs of modern-day clients without having to replace or remove their existing core systems. It encompasses the entire policy life cycle from Rate, Quote to Bind and Issuance to Post-sales Services like endorsements, renewals, and cancellations. This platform integrates all the channel partners and customers into a digital insurance ecosystem that enhances existing channels and adds new digital channels. It allows insurers to compete more effectively by increasing speed-to-market time and expanding into new territories.

