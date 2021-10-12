Nomad Temporary Housing opens Shanghai, China Office with Full Fapiao Invoicing Capability

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Temporary Housing is pleased to announce we have now formed two Chinese corporate entities to serve our clients throughout China. Nomad has operated serviced apartments in all core markets, and many secondary markets in China, since 2011 from our long-established office in Hong Kong. Our new entity, Nomad Temporary Housing (Shanghai) Limited, now provides full serviced apartment fapiao invoicing capabilities via our rental subsidiary.

The fapiao invoice is a legal receipt for goods and services in China, and is required for a Chinese company to deduct expenses for tax purposes. Only registered Chinese entities can issue fapiao. Only firms that have a real estate subsidiary to their China corporation can produce fapiao for serviced apartments.

Nomad's leader for our China companies is Bushra Siddiqui, an eleven-year veteran of the APAC relocation industry. "Opening the Nomad Shanghai corporations have been a rewarding, and quite extended, process. This has been especially so during the COVID pandemic. We could not have achieved this without the flexibility of the Chinese government and our local accounting partners. We are excited to provide this new level of service", states Bushra.

Speaking of service, Nomad is recognized as the top serviced apartment provider in the world by both our valued clients, as well as the industry. Nomad has earned forty-five client awards, or top industry rankings, in the last five years. For 2020, Nomad was ranked #1 in the Employee Relocation Survey conducted by Trippel Survey & Research. Nomad has achieved a #1 ranking from Trippel Survey eight times since 2013.

About Nomad: Employing an impressive combination of technology and personalized customer care that utilizes an award-winning sourcing technology, Nomad offers a single point of contact for clients booking within their network of over 1800 partners. With regional global offices serving our clients from San Diego, Phoenix, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, Nomad offers thousands of apartments and suite hotel rooms to guests in the locations they need, with the selection of choice they demand. Our top clients report Nomad's service delivery is a step above any other global serviced accommodation brand. For more information, please visit www.nomadtemphousing.com.

