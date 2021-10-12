PURA Features Hemp Blue Jeans as Validation of Farmersville Hemp Brand Opportunity

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") is building hemp processing and cultivation partnerships with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name. In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

Today, Forbes published on article on Levi's current and growing use of hemp in its blue jeans:

Levi's Aims To Use More Hemp For Its Fashion Collections

Levi's 501 blue jeans – Getty Images

Levi’s Aims To Use More Hemp For Its Fashion Collections. (PRNewsfoto/Puration, Inc.)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658297/Puration_Levi.jpg

PURA highlight's Levi's hemp initiative as one prominent example of the overall market opportunity for hemp.

The overall global industrial hemp market was estimated at $5 billion in 2019 and expected to grow to $36 billion by 2026.

A key strategy to the Farmersville Hemp Brand collective marketing initiative will be to conduct focused, hands-on seminars for established companies with existing products that do not incorporate hemp and demonstrate to those established companies how hemp can be used to innovate their existing product lines.

The company recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas. A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands-on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few. According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PURA does not plan to wait on the completion of construction in Farmersville to begin its seminars. PURA intends to imminently complete its hemp innovation curriculum and launch its first seminars in Q4 2021.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puration, Inc.