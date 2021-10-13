Revolutionary engineering of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery delivers 50% more power1 in a 25% more compact2 design, unleashing THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™

DEWALT® Is The World's First Major Power Tool Brand To Use Pouch Cell Batteries Designed For The Construction Industry, Marking A New Era Of Cordless Power Tool Performance Revolutionary engineering of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery delivers 50% more power1 in a 25% more compact2 design, unleashing THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the global launch of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery, a next-generation technological breakthrough that marks a new era of performance for DEWALT cordless power tools.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8842059-dewalt-worlds-first-pouch-battery-cell-technology-construction-industry/

With the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery, DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry. This revolutionary design delivers the lightest and most powerful† compact battery from DEWALT3. Features and benefits include:

50% more power1 enabling broad application capabilities and fast performance with cordless tools

25% more compact 2 and 15% lighter 4 , designed by DEWALT to provide tool maneuverability, high precision and reduced fatigue when used in tight workspaces

Twice the lifespan5 providing the user benefit of more overall investment value

"DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery technology represents a breakthrough battery innovation in the power tools industry," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our groundbreaking dependable lithium-ion battery pack represents a new threshold of cordless power tool performance, helping to further realize the full potential of the cordless jobsite of the future. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery is a significant feat of engineering that reflects a long history of innovation leadership from DEWALT, as well as our relentless pursuit to provide our customers with the best cordless power tool experience on the market."

In addition, the battery includes several features to optimize functionality. The battery pack has a LED fuel gauge that displays the battery's state-of-charge, helping the end user avoid unplanned work stoppages, and is designed with a durable, non-marring rubber overmold that provides impact resistance while helping to protect finished surfaces. The battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery is compatible with all DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in the 20V MAX* system.

Since 1924, DEWALT has been at the forefront of trailblazing technology, producing world class products based on customer needs to get the job done. From the introduction of FLEXVOLT® batteries, the world's first batteries that automatically change voltage when users change tools, to TOOL CONNECT™ software that manages inventory across global jobsites through Bluetooth® technology, DEWALT is committed to meeting the demands of professionals, and is proud to unveil the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery, THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery will begin to rollout to North American DEWALT distributors, retailers, and e-commerce channels beginning December 2021. The global roll-out will continue through spring 2022.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX Compact Battery, please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

1vs. DCB203 Battery, not in application

2Footprint vs. DCB203 Battery

3vs. DEWALT 20V MAX* Batteries 2Ah or lower; †not in application.

4 vs. DCB203 Battery

5Charge cycles vs. DCB203 Battery

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by DEWALT is under license.

About DEWALT®

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

