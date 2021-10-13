Logi Analytics Announces Logi Spark 2021 Virtual Conference

The two-day online event offers a community forum to spark innovation and new insights into the data analytics industry

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, today announced Logi Spark 2021, a two-day online event that offers a variety of sessions geared toward sparking innovation and knowledge sharing. The Logi Spark 2021 Virtual Conference will take place October 19-20, 2021.

The democratization of data remains one of the most important challenges facing businesses today. End users have different levels of data literacy, so why do analytics teams still use a one-size-fits-all data strategy? Logi Analytics is dedicated to helping businesses accelerate their ideas into solutions, and experience new innovation and thought leadership around the democratization of data for all.

"Data literacy is essential to modern business success. However, many organizations assume their employees are more advanced on the data literacy continuum than they actually are," said Charles Caldwell, VP of product management at Logi Analytics. "Logi Spark 2021 creates a forum for those in the data analytics community to share knowledge, insights and best practices to help achieve more success."

The virtual event will share the perspectives of top industry leaders in data analytics. Some featured topics that will be covered at Logi Spark 2021 include:

Kirk Borne , world-renowned data scientist and astrophysicist, and current Chief Science Officer at DataPrime , presenting on "Democratizing Analytics for Business Value Acceleration". Keynote Speaker,, world-renowned data scientist and astrophysicist, and current Chief Science Officer at, presenting on "Democratizing Analytics for Business Value Acceleration".

BI Brainz , presenting "Bringing Data to Life: The Gut, the Emotion, and the Data" Mico Yuk, Co-Founder and CEO of, presenting "Bringing Data to Life: The Gut, the Emotion, and the Data"

Steve Murfitt , Technical Account Manager of Logi Analytics , presenting on "Preparing Your Data for Scale" , Technical Account Manager of, presenting on "Preparing Your Data for Scale"

Justin Gawthrop , Manager, Customer Success Operations at Logi Analytics , presenting on "DevOps Integration: Better Analytics, Faster Delivery" , Manager, Customer Success Operations at, presenting on "DevOps Integration: Better Analytics, Faster Delivery"

Charles Caldwell , VP, product management and Ardeshir Ghanbarzadeh , Director, Product Marketing at Logi Analytics , presenting on "Predictive vs. Augmented Analytics: Analytics Strategies for the Future" , VP, product management and, Director, Product Marketing at, presenting on "Predictive vs. Augmented Analytics: Analytics Strategies for the Future"

In addition to the Logi Spark 2021 Virtual Conference, Logi Analytics recently announced its 2021 State of Analytics: How Data Literacy Improves Decision-Making report.

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage, and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was recently awarded the 2020 "Best Business Intelligence Solution" Proddy award by Product School, in addition to being named a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com .

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real-time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Over 28,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .





