Mobile Trends from 300,000,000 Seconds of Customer Engagement Help Companies Plan Marketing Strategies

Cadence Bank, Williston Financial Group, First Option Mortgage modernize with iFOLIO® platform to leverage the power of digital & mobile

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iFOLIO announced powering over 300,000,000 seconds of customer engagement in the last 12 months, and key trends that can help businesses connect with customers in today's environment.

Patented iFOLIO Heat Map and Analytics Dashboard

iFOLIO, a digital marketing platform, was awarded patent 10,996,933 B2 on its proprietary web analytics in May 2021. These analytics power a data-driven understanding of consumer trends and behaviors from digital sites, landing pages and campaigns.

The 300,000,000 seconds of digital engagement were in all 50 U.S states and 100 countries.

Key Findings:

February 1 to May 1, 2021 : customers engaged with sites 67% laptop, 32.5% mobile, 0.5% tablet

July 3 to October 4, 2021 : customer's site engagement shifted 56.4% mobile, 40.9% laptop

August 2 to October 4, 2021 : customer engagement shifts even more mobile ~ 58% mobile

In early 2021, many customers spent less time on the go, and more time at home. With the population primarily homebound, end-users opened and engaged with marketing content from their laptop first, then mobile. Now, as the world opens back up for entertainment and business alike, engagement has shifted mobile.

In the last 3 months, over 58% of digital engagement has occurred on cell phones - highlighting that the workforce and consumers have remobilized.

These device trends point to a workforce that is coming out of work hibernation and social lockdown. iFOLIO's clients have shifted their marketing to a world that has remobilized:

Cadence Bank : Equips sales reps with digital business cards and personalized mobile marketing material to shorten sales cycles

Williston Financial Group: Shares digital presentations that optimize for mobile viewing before or after key meetings to maximize engagement.

First Option Mortgage: Leverages iFOLIO mobile optimized landing pages to deliver more personalized customer experiences

"Our iFOLIO presentations have opened the door to new business opportunities and allow us to easily stand out in a crowded marketplace. Marketing is able to easily give sales the latest and greatest content to put in front of the right people at the right time," says Darcy Patch, Vice President Marketing - Enterprise Solutions, WEST, A Williston Financial Group Company.

"Making work easier and enabling marketing teams to deliver effective customer engagement solutions is mission central for iFOLIO and we're delighted to share trends that can help businesses with digital transformation," says Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO, iFOLIO.

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO Cloud is a digital marketing platform that blends creativity and technology to deepen relationships and drive business growth. Designed for the mobile world, the platform transforms presentations, business cards, and websites with digital portfolio landing pages, and mobile friendly customer experiences. Patented analytics deliver unique insight to continue optimizing the customer experience. Learn more: https://ifolio.cloud/home

Contact Ollie Peterson, Digital Marketing Manager, with questions ollie.peterson@ifoliocorp.com

