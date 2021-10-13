OneTrust's platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage

OneTrust Previewing Trust Platform at TrustWeek 2021 OneTrust's platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, during the opening keynote of OneTrust's user conference TrustWeek, OneTrust will share details of the product roadmap and overall trust platform. During the live-streamed session, OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Brannon will detail how companies can bring together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

Register for TrustWeek : Opening Keynote airing Thursday, Oct. 14 at 11:00 AM BST and EST and 12:00 PM AEDT

The OneTrust trust platform brings together teams to transform compliance outcomes into trust as a competitive advantage

Today, many privacy, security, data governance, ethics and compliance, and ESG teams work in siloes and are driven by compliance-focused initiatives. While compliance is a critical outcome, data shows real business value comes from building trust with customers and stakeholders, who are more likely to work with and align to brands they trust.

OneTrust is defining this new software category of trust and is building the only platform that brings together these teams into one technology solution. Centralizing on OneTrust gives organizations a single source of data truth that can intelligently create workflows and automate business decisions that achieve compliance and build trust.

By centralizing on the OneTrust platform, customers can access:

Integrated data discovery and automation technology to better detect and discover changes to data processing happening across the organization

Advanced business intelligence and data analytics capabilities that deliver embedded, real-time program analysis & suggestions through a research-backed knowledge graph

Embedded benchmarking, insights, and analytics for programs to better understand outcomes, measure success against business objectives, and benchmark against similar organizations

Integrated policy enforcement and data governance to enforce policies, mitigation actions, and decisions made in OneTrust across other business applications

These capabilities are available on the OneTrust trust platform, and across our suite of applications including:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

During the opening keynote, OneTrust will also share details about the recent acquisition of Tugboat Logic for certification automation, the latest on ethics and compliance, and "speak up" programs ahead of the EU Whistleblowing Directive deadline, and technology innovations for sustainability and ESG programs.

"TrustWeek is our time to come together as the global community of customers, partners, and industry experts to learn the latest industry innovations and discuss how we can continue to elevate and improve our programs," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "I'm excited to share our vision for building the technology platform of trust, and transforming programs from compliance-based initiatives to trust as a competitive advantage."

To learn more about the platform of trust, register for TrustWeek 2021 and attend the opening keynote on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 11:00 am EDT / 11:00 am BST / 12:00 pm AEDT.

OneTrust, TrustWeek, OneTrust DataDiscovery, OneTrust DataGovernance, and OneTrust Vendorpedia are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

media@onetrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneTrust