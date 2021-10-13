TUV Rheinland Provides Comprehensive Testing and Certification Services of Telecom Product Categories as per the New Mandatory TEC Under MTCTE Regulations

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services, has announced that its four product testing laboratories located in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Visakhapatnam and Pune have been designated as Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) by the Indian Ministry of Communication's Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) to conduct testing under the newly published Phase III and Phase IV Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) Regulations.

Acceptance of applications on MTCTE portal shall be effective from 11th October, 2021 and the certification of newly added product categories will become mandatory from 1st July, 2022 in stages. It is applicable for all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Importers and Dealers who sell or import notified telecom equipment in India. Testing is to be conducted by a TEC recognized laboratory and certification is to be obtained from TEC before placing the product in the market. The applicant shall be required to submit test wise compliance along with test reports, in respect of parameters included in Essential Requirements (ERs) from a designated CAB. The test results shall be evaluated for compliance against respective ERs and certificate will be awarded by TEC upon meeting the requirements. Our state-of-the-art TEC designated laboratories are capable of carrying out testing as per MTCTE regulations and can support end-to-end certification process.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Arun Deshpande, Managing Director, TUV Rheinland India said, "For the past few years, TUV Rheinland has been investing in India to build necessary competences and capacities as per TEC requirements to address market needs. TUV Rheinland's facilities are one of the first few laboratories designated by TEC in the areas of Electrical Safety, EMC, Wireless and Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) requirements." He added, "With our four anechoic chambers and laboratories across four different regions of India, and multiple accrediations such as TEC, NABL, BIS, A2LA, IECEE CB Scheme, we offer one-stop-shop solutions for global market access."

TEC is dedicated to creating a progressive environment to standardize new telecom technologies and products and strengthen India's testing and certification infrastructure. Mr. Kalyan Varma, Director - Global Wireless Program, TUV Rheinland Group said, "Telecom products are built with complex technologies and type testing is always a challenge especially in the areas of EMC and Wireless. With our global network of laboratories and capabilities to fulfill customer requirements as per various national and international standards, our experts can support on testing and certification as per globally harmonized processes and provide cost-effective solutions."

About TUV Rheinland:

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,500 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland India was established in 1996 and is a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany. With its local headquarters in Bangalore, TUV Rheinland is active across multiple locations with multi-discipline labs catering to the Indian as well as global markets. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website

