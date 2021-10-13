The University of Arizona Global Campus 2021 Teaching and Learning Conference - November 2-4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus 2021 Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC) – Strengthening our Foundations: Learning Theory Online and Across Disciplines – takes place November 2-4, 2021. TLC is completely virtual.

TLC

2021 Teaching and Learning Conference (TLC)–Strengthening our Foundations: Learning Theory Online and Across Disciplines

The University of Arizona Global Campus Teaching & Learning Conference provides faculty, staff, students, researchers, and practitioners a platform to share their knowledge and experiences of critical issues in online higher education. This year, TLC seeks to understand the impact of employing learning theory to drive development, engagement, and strategic planning opportunities across academic programs and university departments.

In the evolving directive to connect the student learning experience to industry practice, higher-education faculty and staff might inadvertently fracture our connections to each other, to our bodies of institutional knowledge, and—most notably—to the students we serve. Through interdisciplinary dialogue occurring in 20 panel tracks with more than 100 presentations from professionals representing nearly 20 institutions, TLC 2021 investigates whether institutions who employ learning theory across departments can generate:

Strong institutional community with increased focus on shared bodies of knowledge and practice.

Positive student outcomes by way of a faculty body who know both how to practice in their fields and how to help students learn.

A diverse array of departmental collaborations with student achievement at their center.

"Our annual conference brings together accomplished scholars and aspiring students who explore how to improve teaching and learning in the online classroom," said Paul Pastorek, University CEO and President. "Our goal at UAGC is to help change the lives of students and their families through online education, and this conference will inspire action on ways to make that experience for any student as gratifying and successful as possible."

Additionally, TLC features keynote speakers who are prominent scholars, educators, business leaders, and advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in education and career development.

Dr. Jennifer Engle – Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – Director, Data, US Program

Dr. Karen Sibley – Brown University – Emeritus Dean, School of Professional Studies

Mrs. Ivy Banks – University of Arizona – Associate Vice Provost, Diversity and Inclusion

Dr. Liesl Folks – University of Arizona – Provost

Dr. Jennifer Engle, whose keynote session will open the conference on November 2, said, "In order to achieve equitable student outcomes, we need to improve how we collect, report, and use key data to answer critical questions. I'm looking forward to the discussion about how the equitable value framework can help programs and campuses better use data to help their students complete credentials that lead to economic mobility."

Live TLC sessions will occur between 9am and 2pm PST on each day of the conference, and asynchronous sessions and engagement opportunities will be available on the TLC conference app. To register and access session information and links, visit the conference registration page.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.

