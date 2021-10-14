BioAgilytix Closes Acquisition of Australia-based 360biolabs®

Following final government approval, 360biolabs, a BioAgilytix company, adds world-class virology & immunology expertise and LC/MS/MS small molecule capabilities to the company, enabling support of bioanalytical services across all geographies and development stages

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global contract research organization focused on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development, announced today that, following Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") approval, it officially closed the purchase of 360biolabs®. The acquisition of the company, now known as 360biolabs, a BioAgilytix company, expands BioAgilytix's capabilities into first-in-human trials (FIH), early-phase clinical trials and adds additional capacity by joining 360biolabs' internationally recognized quality systems in Melbourne and Brisbane with its existing laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California and Hamburg, Germany.

360biolabs® is the leading and most comprehensive specialty laboratory in the Australia & New Zealand region.

Located in Australia's biomedical and clinical research hubs, Victoria and Queensland, 360biolabs offers world-class virology and immunology expertise, with BSL 2 and 3 laboratories, biomarker and immune monitoring capabilities with a state-of-the-art flow cytometry suite, molecular biology PCR suite and expansive bioanalytical LC/MS/MS small molecule capabilities.

"We are delighted to announce the final close of the 360biolabs acquisition, as it's such positive and exciting news for our global team and customers. Our expanded capacity, expertise and agility to now serve clients across all geographies is unprecedented," said Jim Datin, President and CEO of BioAgilytix. "360biolabs' leadership position in virology and immunology, plus their small molecule capabilities and locations in Melbourne and Brisbane, help make BioAgilytix an end-to-end bioanalytical force dedicated to helping generate new innovations and life-changing therapeutics for patients around the world."

"Our team is thrilled to formally join forces with BioAgilytix, as we already share so much culturally, from our mutual strong scientific track record to our commitment to quality science enabling innovative medicines to be developed for patients. Together we will provide an exceptional range of specialized assays and services to fulfill our clients' high expectations on a global scale," said Alistair Draffan, CEO of 360biolabs. "We have no doubt that the combined group is more than up to the task of tackling the world's many health challenges, whether the pandemic or treatments for unmet clinical needs."

BioAgilytix selected White & Case as legal counsel to oversee the closing of the acquisition, with Lazards Australia and Allens representing 360biolabs.

About BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix is a leading global contract research organization focused on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development. With laboratory locations in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park; Cambridge, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of therapeutics across a number of industries and disease states.

BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis under non-GLP, GLP, and GCP, as well as GMP quality control testing (i.e., product release testing, stability testing, etc.) BioAgilytix also offers diagnostic testing services at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited Boston laboratory.

BioAgilytix's team of highly experienced scientific and QA professionals ensures high-quality science, data integrity and regulatory compliance through all phases of clinical development. BioAgilytix is a trusted partner to many top global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About 360biolabs®, a BioAgilytix company

360biolabs®, a BioAgilytix company, is the leading and most comprehensive specialty laboratory in the Australia and New Zealand region. Our expert pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) assay services support small molecule, biologic, vaccine and other innovative therapeutic solutions to human health. A world class and industry experienced technical team, known for their ability to successfully deliver technically challenging assays, 360biolabs® supports global pharmaceutical and biotech companies in a diverse and growing range of therapeutics areas.

360biolabs® delivers global regulatory compliant assays and reports following ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 15189, OECD GLP, GCLP and ICH GCP with a focus on quality. For more information, visit www.360biolabs.com.

