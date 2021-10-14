CEOs Will Talk at Nikkei Forum: World Economic Revival and Corporate Management in New Normal

-23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum, Bringing Together World's Most Successful Business Executives, to Be Held on Nov. 9-10, 2021, in Tokyo-
TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikkei Inc. will host the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum on November 9 - 10, 2021, co-hosted with IMD and Harvard Business School. The event will be streaming online from the real venue in Tokyo.
Immerse in two days of inspiring presentations and discussions by global business leaders:
Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, Adobe
Colin M. Angle, Chairman, iRobot
Amin H. Nasser, President, Saudi Aramco
Hyun-Suk Kim, President, Samsung Electronics
Masahiko Uotani, President, Shiseido
Christophe Weber, President, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Tomoko Namba, Founder, DeNA
Mike Henry, CEO, BHP
Jean-Claude Biver, former Chairman, Hublot
Jouko Karvinen, Chairman, Finnair
Aya Komaki, President, Sanrio Entertainment
Bret Taylor, President, Salesforce
D. Robert Hale, Partner, ValueAct Capital
Kentaro Ohyama, Chairman, IRIS Group
Yuichi Kitao, President, Kubota Corporation
Shintaro Yamada, CEO, Mercari
Kana Bougaki, Co-Founder, Makuake
Charles D. Lake II, Chairman, Aflac Life Insurance Japan
Akio Yamaguchi, General Manager and President, IBM Japan
Asumi Saito, Co-Founder, Waffle
Toshiya Mori, Chairman, KPMG Japan
Shinji Okuyama, President, Google Japan
Reiko Hayashi, Director and Deputy President, BofA Securities Japan
Jean-Francois Manzoni, President, IMD
Dominique Turpin, Professor, IMD
Hirotaka Takeuchi, Professor, Harvard Business School, and others
*Honorifics and titles omitted, in no particular order
For updated program: https://ngmf.com/
Event Outline
Date: November 9 (Tue) - 10 (Wed), 2021 9:00-19:00 (JST)
Venue: IMPERIAL HOTEL, TOKYO
Ticket: Virtual Pass JPY55,000 (including tax)
Organizers: Nikkei Inc., IMD, Harvard Business School
Corporate Sponsors: Google Japan, Kubota Corporation, KPMG Japan, ValueAct Capital, BHP
Sponsor: IBM Japan
Special Supporter: Financial Times
For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3oMmBmG
7 Take-Aways of the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202110081351-O1-Qpml0sCl.pdf
About Nikkei
Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world's largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.
